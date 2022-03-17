Gooch Scores Two as Royals Bombard Admirals in Road Trip Finale

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 4-2, Wednesday, Mar. 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 26 of 28 shots while Admirals goalie Dylan Wells saved 29 of 33 shots.

Reading scored 1:12 into the game on a give-and-go feed between Trevor Gooch and Patrick Bajkov for an early Royals' lead. Bajkov's cross-crease pass allowed Gooch to tap the puck past the right pad of Wells for Gooch's first of two goals in the game as well as Bajkov's team leading 34th assists and 53rd point.

Reading extended their lead on Brayden Low's second shorthanded goal of the season. Positioned at the Admirals' blue line, Low poked the puck off the stick of Alex Tonge and skated in on a breakaway. Dangling the puck from his forehand to his backhand, the Royals' alternative captain beat Wells with a backhand shot around the netminder's sprawled out body for Reading's fourth goal on the penalty kill this season.

Trailing by two goals, the Admirals answered back with a pair of power play goals to tie the game. Greg Betzold opened the scoring for Norfolk 12:39 into the first period with a wrist shot snapped past Nagle's glove side. Tongue deflected Christian Hausinger's shot into the back of Reading's net to tie the game for his team leading 25th goal of the season.

16:48 into the second period, Garrett Cecere scored to put the Royals ahead for good. Winding up at the blue line, Cecere ripped a slapshot past Wells for his third goal of the season and a Royals' lead heading into the third period, 3-2.

Gooch scored Reading's fourth and final goal of the game early into the final period of regulation. Gooch's backhand shot from the right face off dot squeaked through Wells' 6'2 frame as the net was forced off of it's mooring by the Admirals' netminder. After an official scoring review, Gooch's second goal of the game stood for his 7th multi-goal game of the season. The Royals improve their point streak to twelve games on Pat Nagle's third consecutive win since returning to Reading, moving him into a tie for third place on the ECHL's all-time list of most victories by a goalie.

The Royals return home to host the Adirondack Thunder Friday, Mar. 18th, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty and meLVin Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

ECHL Stories from March 17, 2022

