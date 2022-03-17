Familiar Foes Go Toe-To-Toe Once Again
March 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions were back on Colisée Vidéotron ice Thursday night where once again the team took on the Newfoundland Growlers.
Lions forward Shawn St-Amant opened the scoring in the first period, and it turned out to be the period's only goal. The Lions led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
The Growlers' Riley McCourt got Newfoundland on the board in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Near the end of the period, Newfoundland's Ben Finkelstein also scored and the Growlers led 2-1 heading into the second intermission.
Pavel Gogolev and Jeremy McKenna each scored in the third period to give the Growlers a three-goal lead. That was the end of the scoring for either team and the Growlers earned two points with a 4-1 win over the Lions.
The Lions' next game is Friday night against the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
Fans who can't attend the game in person can catch all the action from the comfort of their home via TVA Sports.
