"OLIMPICOOOO!!!"
Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Jesús de Vicente and Tucker Lepley scored either side of halftime to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Cashman Field.
Check out the Oakland Roots SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026
- Battery Travel to Tampa for Heavyweight Midweek Match with Rowdies - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Roots Dazzle in the Desert, Defeat Las Vegas Lights FC, 2-0
- Neiman Marcus Union Square Features Oakland Roots Sports Club's Upcycled Fashion for FIFA World Cup 2026
- Roots Return to Prinx Tires USL Cup Play on the Road at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Roots Fall, 0-1, at Home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Roots Return to Oakland for Home Fixture Versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC