Olathe Native Inks with T-Bones

June 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY - Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the club has added former Royals farmhand and Olathe, Kansas native right-hander Jon Perrin, before Sunday's afternoon game, and he will start for the club against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Jon Perrin hails from the Kansas City metro area having lettered two years at Olathe East High School before playing college ball in the Big 12 at Oklahoma State University. He was drafted twice while with the Cowboys signing as the 27th round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015. Perrin spent parts of four season with the Brewers organization before being traded to the Kansas City Royals in 2018.

Perrin joins the T-Bones roster after playing in parts of three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals organizations. After spending some time in the rookie leagues, he made it up to the Brewers' Triple-A club, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. In his time with Colorado Springs, he accumulated a 2-0 record with a 2.59 ERA in 18 games and 24.1 innings pitched while allowing seven earned runs.

During the 2018 season, Perrin was traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Sal Biasi. Perrin spent one season with KC pitching at AA Northwest Arkansas. Perrin started five games for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.38 ERA. He pitched in 21.1 innings while giving up eight runs. He is a career 14-22 with a 3.20 ERA. The Omaha Strom Chasers released Perrin on May 28, 2019.

