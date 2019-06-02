St. Paul Downs 'Roaders in Finale

CLEBURNE, Texas - The St. Paul Saints scored in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, holding off the Cleburne Railroaders the rest of the way for a 5-2 win on Sunday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The Saints (10-6) got the scoring started in the top of the third with two runs on just one hit. After a leadoff walk, Max Murphy pounded an RBI triple to left that made it 1-0 St. Paul. After two more walks, Burt Reynolds lifted a sacrifice fly to center that doubled the advantage. Cleburne starter Eudis Idrogo (1-1) limited the damage in the inning, but took the loss by allowing those two earned runs in three frames of work.

St. Paul added two more in the fourth to double the lead once again. A leadoff single from Jeremy Martinez, two wild pitches, and a John Nester throwing error made it 3-0 Saints, then Josh Allen punched an opposite-field solo homer to increase the lead to 4-0.

Jonathan Rodriguez got Cleburne on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double that scored Chase Simpson, cutting the St. Paul lead to 4-1.

Devon Rodriguez got the run right back for the Saints in the next half inning, however, lining a solo home run to right off Cleburne reliever Cody White.

Cleburne (9-8) pulled a run closer in the sixth via a Nester RBI single, but Hunter Clanin grounded out as the potential tying run. Todd Van Steensel came out of the St. Paul bullpen to retire all six hitters he faced, picking up his fourth save in the process.

Jake Matthys (2-1) earned the win for the Saints, working five innings and allowing five hits and one run.

The Railroaders will be off on Monday as they travel to Sioux Falls to open a three-game series with the Canaries on Tuesday at 7:05. Lefty Michael Gunn (1-0, 3.71) starts for Cleburne, while Sioux Falls has not yet announced their starter.

