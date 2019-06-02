American Association Game Recaps

Sioux Falls 2, Winnipeg 1 (F/10)- Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries came back to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 2-1 in extra innings on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes held a 1-0 lead after 1B Josh Romanski hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth and SP Mitch Lambson threw 7.2 scoreless innings. However, the Canaries tied the game at 1-1 when 2B Alay Lago hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. One inning later, SS Andrew Ely hit a walk-off RBI single to give Sioux Falls the win.

RHP Kevin Simons (1-0) earned the win for pitching the final 1.1 innings.

Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1- Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen rallied in the bottom of the eighth to top the Lincoln Saltdogs on Sunday.

The Saltdogs held a 1-0 lead after DH Curt Smith scored 3B Christian Ibarra from third with an RBI fielder's choice in the top of the third.

The 1-0 lead held with SP Kyle Kinman (Lincoln) and SP Krystien Johnson-Battilana (Milwaukee) each lasting five innings. The Milkmen tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, and took a two-run lead when 1B Garrett Copeland hit a two-run double with two outs.

RHP Zach Hartman (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and RHP Myles smith threw a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Sioux City 4, Chicago 1- Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers edged the Chicago Dogs thanks to timely hitting on Sunday.

The Explorers collected only six hits in the game, but three scored runs. Sioux City took a 2-0 lead in the game's opening frame on an RBI single by SS Nate Samson and an RBI triple by 3B Jose Sermo. The Dogs cut the lead to one on an RBI single by RF Victor Roache in the bottom of the second, but the Explorers added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

SP Jason Garcia (4-0) earned the win after giving up just one earned in 6.2 innings of work.

RHP Matt Pobereyko pitched a scoreless final 1.2 innings to earn his fourth save of the season. Pobereyko has yet to surrender a run in his seven innings of relief over seven appearances this season.

Gary SouthShore 11, Kansas City 6- Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats scored 11 runs on 10 hits in a win over the Kansas City T-Bones on Sunday.

The RailCats trailed 6-2 before exploding for five runs in a top of the sixth that included an RBI double by DH Colin Willis, and a two-run double by RF Ray Jones. 2B Andy DeJesus also drove in a pair of runners for Gary SouthShore.

RF Casey Gilaspie and C Roy Morales paced the T-Bones. Gilaspie hit his second home run of the season and drove in three runners. Morales hit his first home run of the season and drove in two.

RHP David Griffin was awarded the win.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Texas 1- Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks completed a three-game sweep of the Texas AirHogs on Sunday with a 7-1 win.

The RedHawks took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring one on an RBI single by CF Devan Ahart and one on an error. 2B Josh Prince stole home in the bottom of the third to bring the AirHogs within a run, but Fargo-Moorhead answered with a three run top of the fourth that included an RBI triple by Ahart. LF Brennan Metzger (2-for-3) brought the game to its final score with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth.

RHP Michael Hope (1-0) earned the win after taking over for SP Sebastian Kessay in the third inning and throwing 4.2 innings of scoreless relief.

