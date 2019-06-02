'Dogs Downed by Late Milwaukee Rally

KOKOMO, Indiana - Cody Regis tied a club record with five hits, but the Saltdogs gave up three runs in the 8th inning in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Regis went 5-for-5 with a double and four singles, but the 'Dogs left 13 runners on base - including nine over the final five innings - and dropped the series, three games to two.

Regis's five-hit game was the 21st in club history and no 'Dogs hitter has ever finished with more than five hits in a game.

Lincoln struck first on an RBI fielder's choice from Curt Smith that scored Christian Ibarra in the 3rd inning. Starter Kyle Kinman tossed five scoreless innings in his third start of the year, and both Evan Korson and Austin Boyle turned in scoreless innings in the 6th and 7th frames.

Jake Hohensee entered to begin the 8th and gave up a leadoff walk followed by a single. Cameron McVey came on and after the Milkmen loaded the bases with one out, the tying scored on a strikeout-wild pitch before Garrett Copeland struck a go-ahead, two-run double to left.

Daniel Herrera walked three times, while Regis extended his hitting streak to five games.

The 'Dogs now head north to Fargo to open a three-game set with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beginning Monday night at 7:02 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM at 6:30.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

