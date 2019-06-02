Dogs Win Pitchers Duel to Take Series

June 2, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





Rosemont, IL - For the second straight night the Chicago Dogs used the long ball and good pitching to down the Explorers and guarantee themselves the series win as they defeated Sioux City tonight 3-1.

Chicago began jumped out to a lead in the second inning when Kelly Dugan smashed a solo home run to begin the frame. Two batters later Jordan Dean hit his second home run in as many nights to make it 2-0 Chicago.

In the fourth it was again Dugan who doubled to right field with one out and was immediately chased home by a Victor Roache base hit into center. Dugan was able to score on a close play at the plate. And made it 3-0 Chicago.

The Roache single was the final hit of the night for the Dogs, the Explorers pitching staff was able to no hit the Dogs for the final four and two-thirds innings of the night. Taylor Jordan (0-3) took the loss but was once again good for the X's. He went six innings, allowed just those three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out nine. The nine punch outs were the most he has had in a start for Sioux City.

Unfortunately for the X's as good as Jordan was the starter for the Dogs Jake Dahlberg was just as good. Dahlberg (2-0) went seven shut out innings allowing only four hits while not walking a single batter and striking out six.

Sioux City was able to keep the game from being a shut out with a last ditch effort in the ninth. Nate Samson and Jose Sermo both walked to begin the inning and after a ground out where both men advanced, Samson scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Luke Bonfield making it 3-1 Chicago.

The Explorers will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Chicago Dogs for the finale of the three game weekend series at 1:05 pm. Sioux City will send Jason Garcia, who has won all of his games to start the season, to the mound and he will face off against lefty Austin Wright.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.