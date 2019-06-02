Canaries Come from Behind to Beat Goldeyes in Extra Innings

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost their first series of the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 in 10 innings to the Sioux Falls Canaries in the rubbermatch of their three-game set in South Dakota.

Winnipeg (10-6) took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning and had the American Association's save leader Victor Capellanon the mound, but with two outs and a runner on third, Alay Lago ripped a single to left that scored Mitch Glasser to tie the game. After the Goldeyes were shutout in the top of the 10th, the Canaries forced back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second with one out before Andrew Ely looped a broken-bat single that scored Mike Hart from second to give Sioux Falls the 2-1 come-from-behind win.

The win by the Canaries (8-8) put a damper on what was in impressive day for a pair of Goldeyes pitchers, albeit for different reasons.

Goldeyes starter Mitch Lambson, coming off a win in Gary on Tuesday night, started his fourth game of the season and gave the Goldeyes every chance to win Sunday afternoon, putting together 7.2 solid shutout innings, giving up just five hits while striking out five.

While Lambson was putting up great numbers on the mound, another Goldeyes pitcher was putting up some great numbers of his own, but his were at the plate. Thrown into emergency designated hitter duty, pitcher Brandon Bingel stood in the batter's box for the first time in his professional career and didn't look out of place. The 24-year-old from Peabody, Massachusetts - who's played professionally for four years including two with the Goldeyes - registered his first professional hit in the top of the third inning and showed his power doing it, bouncing a shot off the bottom of the wall in center field just under the 410 yard sign, and finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate.

The batter's box is not unfamiliar territory for the Bingel who was a two-way player at Bryant University from 2014-2016, batting a combined .287 with 16 home runs and 89 RBI's in 151 games with the Bulldogs.

Sunday's game was a pitcher's duel right from the start. Goldeyes left-hander Lambson and Canaries right-hander and former major-leaguer Taylor Hill dominated batters through a scoreless seven innings. Finally, In the eighth inning, Bingel started things off with his third hit of the game, a double down the third base line, to get into scoring position before being brought home by a Josh Romanskisingle to break the deadlock, and give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lambson retired the first two batters he faced before giving up a pair of singles which brought Goldeyes manager Rick Forney to the mound to make a change. Marcus Crescentinitook over for Lambson and was able to force Brett Vertigan into a pop up to end the threat.

The Goldeyes had a chance to give themselves some insurance in the top of the ninth. With one out, James Harris was walked before and Adrian Marindoubled to put runners on second and third with one out. After Kevin Garciapopped up for the second out, the Canaries sent in right-hander Kevin Simmons to pitch to the Goldeyes hottest hitter of the day Brandon Bingel, but Simmons was able to strike out Bingel to end the inning. The Canaries went on to tie the game with two down in the bottom of the ninth before driving home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

Romanski, who was playing just his third career game at first base, had a good day at the plate, going 3-for-5 while driving home his fifth RBI of the season.

The Goldeyes will now make the eight-hour trek back to Winnipeg and get set to open up a seven-game homestand at Shaw Park, beginning Monday night with game one of a four-game set against the Sioux City Explorers.

