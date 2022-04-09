Oklahoma City Pulls Away from Albuquerque in 8-3 Win

April 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Isotopes slugger Elehuris Montero connected on his team's first home run of the 2022 season, bringing them within one in the sixth, but the host Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-1) plated five runs over the next two frames to pull away for an 8-3 victory Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Albuquerque (1-3) never led as former Isotope Tony Wolters brought home the contest's initial run with a single in the second. The Topes were able to answer as Colton Welker led off the fourth with a base hit and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Brian Serven.

After the Dodgers plated a single tally in the fourth and fifth, Montero's one-out solo blast in the sixth made it a 3-2 ballgame. However, Oklahoma City answered against reliever JD Hammer in the bottom half when Zach McKinstry tripled home a run, then trotted home on a towering two-run homer by Miguel Vargas.

Wynton Bernard led off the seventh with a double, his second hit of the game, before coming around to score on LJ Hatch's groundout to make it 6-3. As in the previous inning, the Dodgers had an immediate response, plating two with Jake Bird on the hill for the final score of 8-3.

Topes starter Matt Dennis (0-1) took the loss in his Triple-A debut, allowing four hits and two runs in 3.2 frames with a walk and four strikeouts.

Topes Scope: - Montero's sixth-inning homer broke a streak of 28 consecutive innings without an extra-base knock, as his double Tuesday was the only non-single of the season for the Isotopes to that point.

- Albuquerque has dropped three of their first four games in a campaign for the seventh time in club history and second consecutive year.

- The Isotopes have dropped 27 of their last 34 games plated in Oklahoma City, dating back to April 24, 2012.

- The 11 hits surrendered by Albuquerque were the most against them since Reno collected 12 on Sept. 24, 2021.

- Colton Welker was 2-for-4 and is batting .397 (27-for-68) on balls put in play at Triple-A over the last two seasons.

On Deck: Albuquerque is scheduled to send right-hander Zach Neal to the bump in his season debut, opposed by Oklahoma City righty Yefry Ramirez in a 6:05 MT (7:05 CT) first pitch from the Sooner State tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.