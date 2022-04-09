Oklahoma City Pulls Away from Albuquerque in 8-3 Win
April 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Oklahoma City, OK - Isotopes slugger Elehuris Montero connected on his team's first home run of the 2022 season, bringing them within one in the sixth, but the host Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-1) plated five runs over the next two frames to pull away for an 8-3 victory Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Albuquerque (1-3) never led as former Isotope Tony Wolters brought home the contest's initial run with a single in the second. The Topes were able to answer as Colton Welker led off the fourth with a base hit and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Brian Serven.
After the Dodgers plated a single tally in the fourth and fifth, Montero's one-out solo blast in the sixth made it a 3-2 ballgame. However, Oklahoma City answered against reliever JD Hammer in the bottom half when Zach McKinstry tripled home a run, then trotted home on a towering two-run homer by Miguel Vargas.
Wynton Bernard led off the seventh with a double, his second hit of the game, before coming around to score on LJ Hatch's groundout to make it 6-3. As in the previous inning, the Dodgers had an immediate response, plating two with Jake Bird on the hill for the final score of 8-3.
Topes starter Matt Dennis (0-1) took the loss in his Triple-A debut, allowing four hits and two runs in 3.2 frames with a walk and four strikeouts.
Topes Scope: - Montero's sixth-inning homer broke a streak of 28 consecutive innings without an extra-base knock, as his double Tuesday was the only non-single of the season for the Isotopes to that point.
- Albuquerque has dropped three of their first four games in a campaign for the seventh time in club history and second consecutive year.
- The Isotopes have dropped 27 of their last 34 games plated in Oklahoma City, dating back to April 24, 2012.
- The 11 hits surrendered by Albuquerque were the most against them since Reno collected 12 on Sept. 24, 2021.
- Colton Welker was 2-for-4 and is batting .397 (27-for-68) on balls put in play at Triple-A over the last two seasons.
On Deck: Albuquerque is scheduled to send right-hander Zach Neal to the bump in his season debut, opposed by Oklahoma City righty Yefry Ramirez in a 6:05 MT (7:05 CT) first pitch from the Sooner State tomorrow.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2022
- Reno's Offense Rolls in 7-1 Win in Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Pull away from Albuquerque - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers vs. Salt Lake Postponed on Friday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Express Finds First Win in Game Four against Chihuahuas - Round Rock Express
- Round Rock Topples Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Oklahoma City Pulls Away from Albuquerque in 8-3 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.