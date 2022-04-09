Dodgers Plate 12-straight runs to beat Topes, 12-5

Oklahoma City, OK - Albuquerque jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning but the Dodgers scored 12 unanswered runs between the second and fifth innings to take control of the game and win, 12-5, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Isotopes (1-4) got on the board in the first inning behind a Carlos Pérez two-run double. They added another run in the third on Kyle Holder's first clout of the season.

Then the Dodgers (4-1) scored 12 runs over four-straight frames via 12 hits, including two homers.

The away team scored single runs in the seventh and ninth on Scott Schebler's first homer and a Schebler sac fly, respectively.

Pérez and Schebeler led the Topes with their two RBI while Tim Lopes, Colton Welker and Holder each tallied multi-hit games. The nine hits ties a season high.

Isotopes starter Zach Neal took the loss and lasted just 3.1 innings and relented six runs on eight hits and one homer.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque lost by seven runs for the first time since September 6, 2021, when they lost 12-5 to Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes plated two runs in the first inning, giving them only their third multi-run inning of the season.

- Pérez' two-run double in the first inning was the first multi-run base hit of the season for Albuquerque.

- The Isotopes have dropped 28 of their last 34 games played in Oklahoma City, dating back to April 24, 2012.

- Albuquerque has lost four of their first five games in a season for the fourth time in club history and second consecutive year.

- Oklahoma City has now outhit the Isotopes in four of the five games.

On Deck: The series finale will be a rematch of game one starters in right-hander Ryan Feltner going up against right-hander Ryan Pepiot at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

