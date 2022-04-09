Dodgers Plate a Dozen Straight to Dispatch Albuquerque

April 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 12 straight runs on the way to a 12-5 win Saturday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 3-0, early, the Dodgers then scored 12 runs over the next four innings. A two-run double by Jason Martin and RBI triple by Zach McKinstry tied the game, 3-3, in the second inning. Oklahoma City (4-1) scored five runs over the next two innings, including a solo homer by Jake Lamb for his first homer of the season. With an 8-3 lead, the Dodgers added four additional runs in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice and a three-run homer out to left-center field by Kevin Pillar for a 12-3 advantage. The Isotopes (1-4) tacked on two additional runs via Scott Schebler's solo homer in the seventh inning and his sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-The 12 runs scored by the Dodgers Saturday were the most for the team since a 13-4 win in Las Vegas Sept. 24, 2021. It marked the team's highest run total in a home game since also scoring 12 runs Sept. 6,

2021 against the Isotopes in a 12-5 win...OKC's 14 hits Saturday were also the most since that Sept. 24 win in Las Vegas when they tallied 15 hits and the most in the home game since that Sept. 6 game against Albuquerque in which they had 16 hits.

-The Dodgers have won three straight games and are 4-1 to open a season for the first time since 2018 when the team started 10-1.

-Zach McKinstry tripled for a second straight night and went 4-for-5 with a RBI triple and scored two runs. He has a team-leading nine hits over the last four games, including two doubles and two triples, with a team-best six RBI.

-Jason Martin has now hit safely in each of his first five games of the season. He went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored and has seven total hits this season, along with five RBI.

-The Dodgers hit two home runs for their first multi-homer game of the season and now have five homers through five games.

-Eddy Alvarez, Jake Lamb and Kevin Pillar also recorded multi-hit games for OKC as they combined to score seven runs and post six RBI.

What's Next: The Dodgers wrap up their season-opening series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following the game, kids can run the bases.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.