River Cats Outlast Space Cowboys in 12-Inning Walk-Off Victory

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (4-0) battled back to defeat the visiting Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-4) in 12 innings on a walk-off ground-rule double from center fielder Luis González.

Following four straight innings of trading zeros, González finally broke the stalemate with a lined double to right field to give the River Cats' their fourth-straight win to open the season, second via the walk-off.

After originally falling behind 6-0, the River Cats stormed back to tie the game with two three-run innings.

An RBI double from third baseman Jason Vosler, a balk to score González, and a sacrifice fly from first baseman Jason Krizan in the fifth inning cut the Space Cowboys' lead in half.

Two innings later, a two-out rally, aided by an error, knotted things at six. Krizan singled, and left fielder Austin Dean reached base on a throwing error from Sugar Land shortstop Pedro Léon, extending the inning.

Sacramento made the Space Cowboys pay as designated hitter Ka'ai Tom, shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa, and catcher Jhonny Pereda each hit RBI singles, tying the game.

Sacramento right-hander Raynel Espinal (0-0, No ERA) will make his first start of the season on Saturday. He'll be opposed by righty Chad Donato (0-0, No ERA) at 6:37 p.m. Watch Johnny Doskow and two-time World Series Champion Steve Sax call the game on CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The River Cats' bullpen was excellent on Friday, allowing just one run in 9.2 innings, the last 7.0 being scoreless. Sacramento pitchers combined to strike out 20 in 12.0 innings.

Sacramento right-hander Gregory Santos was lights out in his second outing of the season. The Giants' No. 15 prospect on MLB Pipeline struck out four and allowed just one hit and one walk in 2.0 scoreless innings.

Eight of the nine Sacramento hitters had at least one hit, with the top two hitters in the order, González and Vosler, combining to go 6-for-13.

