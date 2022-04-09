Salt Lake Splits Tacoma Twin Bill

The Salt Lake Bees and the Tacoma Rainiers exchanged shutouts on Saturday, as the Bees took game one 12-0 and the Rainiers claimed game two 1-0.

In game one, Cesar Valdez and Kyle Barraclough combined on a six hitter for the win. Valdez (1-0) went five innings and allowed four hits with six strikeouts and no walks, while Barraclough worked the final two innings and gave two hits with four strikeouts. The Bees took the lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Andrew Velazquez and never looked back. They would add three runs in the third, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and four runs in the seventh, which featured a three run homer by Magneuris Sierra. Michael Stefanic led the Bees with four hits and two runs batted in.

In game two, Mike Ford led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run off of Andrew Wantz (0-1) to give Tacoma a split of the doubleheader. Salt Lake managed only one hit, a leadoff single in the fourth inning by Michael Stefanic, but he never advanced past first base. Starting pitcher Davis Daniel went three and two-third scoreless innings with four strikeouts and on;y one hit allowed. Jonathan Aro relieved Daniel and retired all four batters he faced.

