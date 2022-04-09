Space Cowboys Game Notes

April 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







DE GO, WE GO: Alex De Goti came up just a home run shy of the cycle in Friday's loss, going 3-for-6 with three RBI. It would've marked the second cycle of De Goti's MiLB career. He also accomplished the feat on August 7, 2019, while with Triple A Round Rock.

SPACE COWBOYS AFTER DARK: Friday's 12-inning contest was the longest game in Sugar Land's Triple A history by both innings and time-of-game, including extra-inning games (4:34). Sugar Land played two 11-inning games in 2021, with the last coming on July 18 at Albuquerque. The previous high for time-of-game was a 4-hour, 30-minute game on August 2, 2021, vs. El Paso, which was an 8-7, 10-inning loss for Sugar Land.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.