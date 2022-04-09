Space Cowboys Defeated in Extras by Sacramento

April 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys had a six-run lead evaporate in a 7-6 extra-inning, walk-off loss to the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night at Sutter Health Park.

Luis Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single in the 12th inning, marking the second walk-off win for Sacramento through four games in the series.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the top of the fifth. Alex De Goti finished a home run shy of the second cycle of his MiLB career, going 3-for-6 with three RBI. Pedro León continued his hot start to the season, providing a two-run double in the second. León has driven in at least two runs in three of the first four games this season.

Alex McKenna provided the other run for Sugar Land with an RBI single in the second.

Peter Solomon, who was named the 2021 Triple A West Pitcher of the Year, struck out six batters through four scoreless innings in his season debut. Sacramento plated three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to send the game to extras.

Enoli Paredes stranded the potential go-ahead run on third in both the eighth and ninth inning and finished the night with two scoreless innings of relief to go with three strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys and Sacramento are set to meet at 8:37 p.m. on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Chad Donato is scheduled to start for Sugar Land, with right-hander Raynel Espinal slated to take the mound for Sacramento.

