OKC Dodgers Game in El Paso Suspended

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso, Texas - Sunday's game between the Oklahoma City Dodgers and El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park has been suspended due to rain. The game is tied, 7-7, in the seventh inning and will be resumed at 6:05 p.m. CT Monday evening. The regularly scheduled game will follow the completion of the suspended game.

The Dodgers led Sunday's game, 7-0, entering the bottom of the fifth inning. The Chihuahuas scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning - including an inside-the-park grand slam - and then evened the score in the sixth inning before the game was halted. The El Paso comeback occurred two days after the Dodgers erased a 7-0 deficit en route to a 15-11 win.

OKC scored two runs in the third inning with RBI singles by Keibert Ruiz and Luke Raley. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Sheldon Neuse each homered for OKC in the fourth inning, accounting for four runs. Tsutsugo picked up another RBI in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

