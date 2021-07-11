Aces Notes

Tearin' Up My Heart:

For the second-straight night, the Reno Aces fell in extras to the Las Vegas Aviators, 7-3, on Saturday.

With its second extra-inning game in as many days, it marks the first time since Aug. 29-30, 2018, against Salt Lake that the Aces have gone past the ninth frame in consecutive contests.

Tyler Gilbert went six innings off the bump for the Aces, allowing just one run on four hits with four punchouts against the Aviators. The six innings tossed by Reno's starter are the longest of his season.

Seth Beer continued to keep pace with Salt Lake's Jo Adell by scoring his league-leading 44th run of the year.

Jamie Ritchie extended his hitting streak to three with a single in the sixth.

Space Cowboy:

Five current Aces have recorded at least 10 hits against the Aviators this season with Camden Duzenack and Drew Ellis pacing the club with 15. Duzenack also leads all current players with five home runs, 10 RBIs and a .600 batting average.

12 of the Oakland Athletics' top-30 prospects are currently on the Aviators' active roster, including No. 2 ranked A.J. Puk. The 26-year-old has battled the Aces this season, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in eight innings of work across four relief appearances.

Cody Thomas has been the Aviators' top hitter against the Aces this season, going 17-for-47 at the dish with a team-high 13 RBIs and six home runs, two of which came on Friday night.

Miguel Romero will make his first start against Reno this season after making three appearances out of the bullpen against the home club this year. In 4.1 innings of work versus the Biggest Little City's team, the right-hander has allowed 12 runs on 12 hits while striking out two batters.

The Aviators rank second in Triple-A with 387 runs scored and 559 hits while holding the second spot with 261 walks. Las Vegas' pitching staff has struggled through 57 games, allowing the most runs in Triple-A with 411 while holding a tie with Albuquerque for the second-worst ERA at 6.62.

It's Gonna Be Me:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .315 batting average, 165 runs, 211 hits, 35 home runs and 41 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 165 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 29 more runs than second-best Carolina with 135.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .308 batting average, 164 runs scored and 236 hits.

Jamie Ritchie and Beer have been hot in the late innings, combining for 42 hits in 120 at-bats (.350) to go along with 29 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Beer's 23 hits, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard. Ritchie sits just behind Beer with a third-best mark of 17 runs scored.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces are batting .328 with a MiLB-leading 64 runs scored.

Lalli's squad reclaimed its top spot in professional baseball with a .332 batting average while scoring 45 tallies in the ninth inning. With their three runs scored in the ninth on Friday, the Aces jumped past the San Diego Padres (44) and the Tampa Bay Rays (43) for the most runs in the final frame.

Bringin' da Noise:

The Aces' bats have dipped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .294 batting average. The team's average at the plate sits three points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.291).

Reno fell back into second place in the Minors with 423 runs scored, sitting nine runs behind the Tampa Tarpons (432).

Seth Beer has recorded a Triple-A-leading 21 doubles this season, tying Tacoma's Cal Raleigh.

Drew Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fifth in Triple-A. The Aces' cornermen moved into a tie for seventh place at MiLB's top level with 28 extra-base hits. In games the Ellis hits a home run, the Aces hold a 6-2 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A with a .371 batting average and first with a .497 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds a 6-1 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

Extra coach Jorge Cortes will serve as acting manager while Blake Lalli serves as the NL bench coach at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Cortes will make his managerial debut in Lalli's absence.

Triple-A West League Stories from July 11, 2021

