Too Little, Too Late for Chihuahuas

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-5. The Dodgers hit four home runs in their win.

San Diego Padres player Austin Nola continued his major league injury rehab assignment Saturday and went 1-for-3, while playing seven innings at first base. Chihuahuas shortstop Ivan Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Steven Wilson returned from the injured list and pitched two innings for El Paso in his first appearance since May 15.

El Paso's Matt Batten went 2-for-5 at the plate and moved from left field to the mound with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and retired the only batter he faced as a pitcher. Oklahoma City has won two of the first three games of the series.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Box Score | 07/10/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (30-27), El Paso (24-31)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-3, 4.20) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.