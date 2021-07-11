Too Little, Too Late for Chihuahuas
July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-5. The Dodgers hit four home runs in their win.
San Diego Padres player Austin Nola continued his major league injury rehab assignment Saturday and went 1-for-3, while playing seven innings at first base. Chihuahuas shortstop Ivan Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Steven Wilson returned from the injured list and pitched two innings for El Paso in his first appearance since May 15.
El Paso's Matt Batten went 2-for-5 at the plate and moved from left field to the mound with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and retired the only batter he faced as a pitcher. Oklahoma City has won two of the first three games of the series.
Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Box Score | 07/10/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (30-27), El Paso (24-31)
Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-3, 4.20) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
