Joe, Gold Lead Isotopes to Third Win in a Row

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 4 (22-35) Express 2 (28-30), - Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Tex.

AT THE DISH: Isotopes first baseman Connor Joe finished the game 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBI and two walks, pacing the Isotopes offense. The home runs for Joe were his sixth and seventh in 18 games with Albuquerque ... Wynton Bernard, Greg Bird, Alan Trejo and Scott Burcham each provided a hit on Sunday evening.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Brandon Gold (2-5, 6.22) earned the win, allowing one run over his 6.0 innings in a quality start. The right-hander struck out eight while allowing three hits ... Zac Rosscup picked up his third save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, lowering his 2021 ERA to 0.55.

TOPES TIDBITS: In the 2021 SiriusXM Futures Game in Denver, Isotopes outfielder Ryan Vilade finished the contest 0-for-2 with two ground outs.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Express continue their six-game series on Monday when Frank Duncan (1-0, 3.00) toes the rubber for Albuquerque.

