Albuquerque Earns Slim 4-2 Victory over Round Rock

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Albuquerque Isotopes (22-35) extended their series lead over the Round Rock Express (28-30) thanks to a 4-2 win on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. Express C Yohel Pozo recorded another banner night, going 2-4 and hitting a home run for the second consecutive contest.

Round Rock starter RHP Tyler Phillips (0-3, 9.90) was tagged with the loss after allowing three Isotopes runs on four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts in 4.0 innings. On the winning side, Albuquerque starter RHP Brandon Gold (2-5, 6.22) struck out eight over 6.0 innings that saw one run on three hits and two walks.

Both the Isotopes and Express tallied their first run in the first inning. 1B Connor Joe hit a two-out home run for Albuquerque to take a 1-0 lead. Round Rock tied it up as CF Delino DeShields launched a solo homer of his own to left-center field in the leadoff spot.

Albuquerque took over in the third inning for a 3-1 lead when Joe hit his second home run in as many at-bats, bringing RF Taylor Motter home with him after the outfielder worked a walk.

After three scoreless innings, 2B Scott Burcham hit a single before scoring on a triple from CF Wynton Bernard in the top of the seventh. The Express added a run in the bottom of the frame when Pozo hit his second dinger of the series, trimming the Albuquerque lead to 4-2.

Isotopes LHP Zac Rosscup earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to keep the Express off the board and secure the win for Albuquerque that increased their series lead to 3-1.

The two division rivals face off in game five of the series at Dell Diamond on Monday night. Express RHP Drew Anderson (3-4, 3.60) is scheduled to start against Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.