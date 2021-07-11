Skeeters Split Doubleheader vs. Tacoma with 3-0 Win

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters split their Sunday doubleheader against the Tacoma Rainiers with a 3-0 win Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Jose Siri got the Skeeters on the board in the second with a solo home run, his 11th of the season. Siri his hit .333 (20x60) over his last 16 games.

Ronnie Dawson added on with an RBI single in the third and Jake Meyers came around to score in the sixth following a fielding error from Alen Hanson on a ground ball of the bat of Bryan De La Cruz.

Austin Hansen got the start for the Skeeters and did not allow a run or hit through 3 1/3 innings, striking out four. Kit Scheetz struck allowed just one hit through 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Riley Ferrell followed with a scoreless frame. Ronel Blanco finished out the seventh inning for his eighth save of the year.

It was the Skeeters' third shutout win of the season.

Tacoma right-hander Vinny Nittoli was handed the loss, allowing two runs on three hits through two innings of relief.

The Skeeters will turn to right-hander Peter Solomon for the start at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, with Tacoma starting right-hander Logan Verrett.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.