Tonight's Chihuahuas Game against Oklahoma City Suspended
July 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO, Texas - Tonight's Chihuahuas game versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) has been suspended due to inclement weather. The two teams will resume play as part of a doubleheader Monday, July 12, 2021 starting at 5:05 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
The suspended game will pick up in the top of the seventh inning and be played to a nine-inning completion. The game regularly scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, July 12, will follow the completion of the first game.
Fans with a ticket for July 12 will be allowed to attend both games.
Monday's game includes Military Monday presented by Prudential, Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center, the Pepsi Family Pack, and 10% off in the Chihuahuas Team Shop for all active-duty military and veterans with ID. The series ends with Taco Tues and Brews presented by Isabella Foods with $2 tacos and $2 Estrella Jalisco.
The game was suspended after the completion of the sixth inning with the Dodgers and Chihuahuas tied, 7-7.
For more information on ticket exchanges, call (915) 533-BASE.
