Oil Kings Fall to Wheat Kings to Finish Weekend
December 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 5-1 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday evening in Edmonton, capping off a three-games in three-night weekend for both clubs.
The loss also snapped the Oil Kings four game home winning streak, and with the Wheat Kings goal 2:13 into the game, courtesy of Brady Turko, the Oil Kings home shutout streak ended at 165:33. With that goal, it was 1-0 after the first frame.
In the second, Brandon got two more goals to make it 3-0 from Carter Klippenstein and Turko's second of the night. Rylen Roersma scored against his former team with less than three minutes to play in the period to make it 3-1.
The Wheat Kings added two more from Matteo Michels and Easton Odut in the third to make it 5-1.
Alex Worthington stopped 24 shots in the Oil Kings crease, the Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5. The loss drops Edmonton's record to 12-12-1-1.
Edmonton is back in action against the Medicine Hat Tigers on the road on Saturday.
