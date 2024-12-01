Warriors Road Trip Opens with Loss in Calgary

December 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Calgary, AB - Moose Jaw was outshot 25-3 in the second period Sunday and surrendered four goals in the frame, and fell 9-0 to the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Hitmen opened the scoring 95 seconds into the hockey game when a loose puck came to the top of the Moose Jaw crease. Calgary captain Carson Wetsch was there to lift it past Jackson Unger to give the home team an early lead.

The goal by Calgary was their Teddy Bear Toss goal, as fans tossed plush animals on the ice. The Moose Jaw Warriors' annual Teddy Bear and Toque Toss game is coming up on Friday, December 6 against the Swift Current Broncos.

When the action resumed, the Warriors used their speed and aggressive forecheck to pressure the Hitmen inside the Calgary zone, but unfortunately, they were not able to convert on those chances.

On the other side, the Hitmen top line of Ben Kindel, Oliver Tulk, and Tanner Howe were able to score two goals in the back half of the period, giving Calgary a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Hitmen were "pedal to the metal", they outshot the Warriors 25-3 and added four more goals to their total to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the third period went similar to the second period as the Hitmen had a 12-3 advantage on the shot clock which allowed them to dictate the flow of the frame. Calgary would add three more goals in the final two minutes and handed Moose Jaw the one-sided loss.

Tanner Howe led the Hitmen with three goals, Oliver Tulk had one goal and four points, Carson Wetsch had two goals and three points, and Ben Kindel picked up four assists. Calgary's 18-year-old rookie goalie Anders Miller made 19 saves for the shutout.

Moose Jaw was outshot 51-19 and did not have a power play in the game, while the Hitmen were 1-for-1 on the man advantage.

Moose Jaw's two-game Alberta road trip continues on Tuesday with their third meeting of the season against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Catch all the action on Country 100 with James Gallo starting with the PreGame Show at 7:40 pm CST.

