Game Day Hub: December 1 at Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks look to bounce back tonight as they face the Spokane Chiefs for the second time in a weekend series on Sunday, December 1 at 5:05 p.m. at Spokane Arena. They look to wrap up a challenging four games in five days stretch on a high note.

Puck Drop: 5:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Spokane Arena

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks couldn't overcome an early deficit in Spokane on Saturday, falling 5-1 to the Chiefs. After Spokane struck twice in the first period, including a power-play goal, the Hawks responded late in the second with a goal from Ryder Thompson on the man advantage to make it 3-1. However, the Chiefs sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the third and added another in the final seconds to secure the 5-1 win.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the third of five contests between the Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs. In their first meeting, the Chiefs came away with a 4-2 win at home. Josh Zakreski scored his first career shorthanded goal, and Hudson Darby added another to give Portland a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Despite a penalty shot opportunity, the Hawks couldn't capitalize, and Spokane responded with two goals and an empty netter in the final frame Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták stood out with 47 saves on 50 shots. Most recently, the Chiefs took down the Hawks in a 5-1 contest at Spokane Arena. The Hawks lone goal came from Ryder Thompson while goaltender Ondřej Štěbetàk turned away 43 of 47 shots on net.

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks second in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 83.3% for second in the league. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Chiefs Chek-In

Spokane comes into tonight's game on a five-game win streak, positioned third in the U.S. Division and fourth in the Western Conference with a 17-9-0-0 record. Leading Spokane's offensive charge is center Berkly Catton, who ranks fifth in the WHL with 39 points (12G, 29A) in 24 games. Alongside him, left winger Shea Van Olm is second in the league with 21 goals, adding a dangerous scoring element to the Chiefs' attack.

In goal, Dawson Cowan has been a steady presence for Spokane. With 13 wins, two shutouts, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.84 GAA in 20 games, Cowan has played a pivotal role in the team's recent success.

On special teams, Spokane ranks third in the WHL with a power-play conversion rate of 27.1%, while their penalty kill stands sixth at 81.2%. For Portland to break Spokane's win streak and come away with two points, they'll need to dominate the special teams battle, apply pressure from the start, and shut down Spokane's potent offense.

