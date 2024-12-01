Chiefs Kick off December with Sunday Night Match-Up against Winterhawks
December 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks again Sunday night for the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefitting Teen & Kid Closet.
TIME: 5:05 p.m.
PROMO: Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefitting Teen & Kid Closet
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
