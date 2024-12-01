Oil Kings Wrap up Three-In-Three against Brandon

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up a grueling three-game in three-night stretch tonight at Rogers Place as they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Edmonton is 1-1-0-0 on this three-game stretch which included an emotional 5-0 win over the Prince George Cougars where Parker Snell made 29 saves for his first career WHL shutout in his first career WHL start. The Oil Kings also had five different goal scorers in the contest and will look to continue a four-game home winning streak and keep a home shutout streak of 162:20 going as the Wheat Kings are in town.

Brandon is also finishing off a three-game in three-night stretch through the Central Division as they are 0-2-0-0 on the weekend with losses to Medicine Hat on Friday, and Red Deer on Saturday night. The Wheat Kings have been outscored 11-7 in the two games.

Both Edmonton and Brandon are currently at 26 points on the season, and are in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Oil Kings trail division leading Medicine Hat by five points as well heading into tonight's game. The two clubs are among the best in the WHL defensively as well with the Oil Kings fourth in the WHL in Goals Against with 76 and the Wheat Kings third in the league with 74.

This will mark the second of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Wheat Kings with the first meeting coming back on October 4 in Brandon with the Wheat Kings coming away with a 3-1 win. Gavin Hodnett scored the lone Oil Kings goal.

Game time from Rogers Place for the Star Wars Game is 4 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (22, 13-18-31)

Gavin Hodnett (25, 11-18-29)

Adam Jecho (23, 8-14-22)

Roan Woodward (25, 7-15-22)

Miroslav Holinka (23, 10-11-21)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Road Woodward is 3 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 2 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 2 assists away from 100 in the WHL

D Blake Fiddler is 14 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 13 games away from 200 in the WHL

Wheat Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Marcus Nguyen (23, 13-12-25)

Dominik Petr (20, 6-14-20)

Nolan Flamand (22, 6-14-20)

Matteo Michels (23, 7-11-18)

Jaxon Jacobson (20, 5-13-18)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Brandon Wheat Kings:

Friday, Oct 4 @ BDN (3-1 BDN)

Sunday, Dec 1 @ Edmonton

Wednesday, Feb 26 @ Brandon

Wednesday, March 5 @ Edmonton

