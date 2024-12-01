Broncos Fall in Shootout to Blades

December 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - Despite never trailing in Saturday's road game in Saskatoon, the Swift Current Broncos couldn't get the extra point in a 4-3 shootout loss the Blades at SaskTel Centre.

The Broncos would open the scoring at 6:59 as Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would notch his 9th of the season and his second goal in as many games from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) after following a bouncing puck tight in the Blades crease. Saskatoon would tie the period late in the 1st thanks to David Lewandowski as he took away a break-out pass to tie the game at 1-1 after 1.

In the second period the Broncos would take the lead once again as Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) would counter on a loose puck in the slot, for his 6th of the season at 9:03 unassisted. Swift Current looked to hang on late in the period but the Blades would tie it again thanks to Lewandowski's second of the game at 18:07 putting an all-square match-up at 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Swift Current would once again lead in the game in the 3rd period at 6:20 as Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) would make it 3-2 with his third of the season from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) but the lead would be short lived as 42 seconds later Jordan Martin would tie the game and eventually force overtime at 7:02.

In the overtime period both teams had end to end rushes to end the game numerous times but both goaltenders Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) & Evan Gardner would stand tall forcing the shootout. Luke Mistelbacher, Brady Birnie & Clarke Caswell couldn't solve Gardner and in round three, Tyler Parr would hit the game winner dropping the Broncos record to 14-10-0-1 and putting the Blades seven points clear of the Broncos in the East Division now 17-6-1-1 on the season.

Next up for the Broncos, a mid-week home game against the Medicine Hat Tigers Wednesday night to kick off the month of December. Get your tickets now on our website by following the ticket links.

