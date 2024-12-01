Hawks Stumble in Spokane, 7-4

December 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Chiefs erased the advantage and skated away with a 7-4 victory on Sunday night in Spokane.

Game #26 : Portland (4) vs. Spokane (7)

SOG: POR (26) - SPO (40)

PP: POR (1/5) - SPO (2/5)

Saves: Schlenker (33/39) - Cowan (22/26)

SCORING: POR - Carsyn Dyck (5) from Kyle McDonough and Kayd Ruedig POR - Kyle Chyzowski (17) from Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Zakreski SPO - Saige Weinstein (1) from Shea Van Olm SPO - Shea Van Olm (22) from Bryaden Crampton and Rasmus Ekström (Power Play) SPO - Sam Oremba (7) from Mathis Preston and Chase Harrington POR - Kyle Chyzowski (18) from Tyson Yaremko and Tyson Jugnauth SPO - Owen Schoettler (4) from Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton SPO - Shea Van Olm (24) (Penalty Shot) POR - Kyle McDonough (8) from Carsyn Dyck SPO - Hayden Paupanekis (6) from Will McIsaac (Empty Net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Hawks came out flying, striking first at 3:33 of the opening frame as Carsyn Dyck wristed a puck on net that slipped through the pads of the Chiefs' netminder. Captain Kyle Chyzowski extended the lead just minutes later, netting his 17th of the season with a pinpoint top-corner shot on the rush at 7:37. Spokane battled back late in the period, scoring twice to tie the game at two heading into the intermission.

Spokane grabbed its first lead of the night at 8:29 of the second period with a power-play goal. The Hawks responded quickly as Chyzowski finished off a brilliant tic-tac-toe passing play on the man advantage, deking the goaltender at the left post before tucking the puck into the net to make it 3-3. The Chiefs reclaimed the advantage at 13:01 of the period, before capitalizing on a penalty shot for a 5-3 lead.

Kyle McDonough pulled the Hawks within one early in the third, chipping a bouncing puck past the goaltender on a breakaway at 3:14. However, Spokane restored its two-goal cushion at 9:27 and added the empty netter with 30 seconds left for the 7-4 final.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks return home to face the Vancouver Giants in a two-game weekend series beginning with Winterhawks Foundation Night on December 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.