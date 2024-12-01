Hitmen Fans Toss 22,013 Plush Toys in Teddy Bear Toss

Calgary, AB - Calgary Hitmen Captain Carson Wetsch found the back of the net in the second shift of the game at the 1:36 mark of the first period at the 2024 Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX. This triggered a waterfall of 22,013 stuffed toys on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"For 30 seasons our fans have backed this incredible charitable cause and we would once again like to thank them for their tremendous support," said Hitmen Manager of Business Operations Amy Bontorin. "This game is a holiday tradition and the bears collected today will have a significant impact in our local community."

Over 70 local agencies, including the Alberta Children's Hospital and Calgary Food Bank will share the stuffed toys this holiday season. Since the inaugural 1995 toss, the Hitmen, with generous support from their partners and fans, have provided the community with 481,472 teddy bears.

After Wetsch's Teddy Bear Toss goal was scored, the flood gates opened leading to a 9-0 win for the Calgary Hitmen over the Moose Jaw Warriors. The game saw a Gordie Howe hat trick from Wetsch (2G,1A), a hat trick from Tanner Howe (3G) for his first three as a Hitmen, Calgary Flames prospect Axel Hurtig's first WHL goal, and to top it off a first career shutout for Anders Miller. Oliver Tulk, Maxim Muranov and Ethan Moore added three more to cap off a dominant victory in the 29th annual Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX.

Teddy bears collected will now be turned over to local charities on Monday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7:00 a.m. with distribution at the Scotiabank Saddledome at the TELUS Club entrance (access via 5th ST.). Hitmen players will assist the process.

During the game, Calgary wore special red-themed teddy bear jerseys with snow-capped numbers that are currently being auctioned online until Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 8:00 p.m. Fans can bid on the jerseys at ElevateAuctions.com.

