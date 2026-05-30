"OH WOW, WHAT a HIT!"

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Rafferty Pedder scored an 89th-minute equalizer to earn Sporting Club Jacksonville a 4-4 draw against San Antonio FC on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium after the visitors had rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit behind a pair of goals by Christian Sorto only to have victory denied at the death.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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