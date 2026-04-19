"OH IT's SENSATIONAL FROM ADRIEN PÉREZ!!!!!"

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

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The hosts also got goals from Adrien Pérez and Juan Tejada to seal an impressive result.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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