USL Louisville City FC

"OH IT's SENSATIONAL FROM ADRIEN PÉREZ!!!!!"

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video


The hosts also got goals from Adrien Pérez and Juan Tejada to seal an impressive result.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026


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