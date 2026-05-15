"OH CAMPUZANO IT's OUSTANDING!!!!!"

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann and Sam Bassett scored early in either half as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium, leading the defending USL Championship title-holders to victory against the Players' Shield holders.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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