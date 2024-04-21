Offense Left Stranded in Loss to Fresno

STOCKTON, Calif. - A five-run fourth powered the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-2 win over the Ports on Saturday night, giving them a four-games-to-one advantage in the six-game series.

Nathan Dettmer pitched well in his start, allowing just one run in three innings of work, but was on a pitch count after working an inning on Tuesday. The Grizzlies would get to the Ports Corey Avant, with a pair of walks being followed by a three-run homer from catcher Darius Perry into the BBQ Bullpen to put the Grizzlies up 4-0.

A base hit followed by a triple from Caleb Hobson plated another run for a 5-0 Fresno lead, and then the Grizzlies executed a delayed double steal that brought in Hobson for a 6-0 advantage.

Stockton would answer and make it a game again when Nate Nankil hit a two-run homer out to right field on a laser beam, oppo-taco to the back on the lawn down the right-field line for his second homer of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

But the Grizzlies would go back up by five in the fifth inning when reliever TJ Czyz issued four-straight walks to produce another run for Fresno and put them up 7-2. The Ports would threaten on multiple occasions later in the game, but would strand six base runners and had two rallies end on double plays.

The series finale is scheduled for 2:09 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with the Grizzles rolling out Jace Kaminska (1-0, 0.00) against the Ports Tom Reisinger (0-0, 2.25). It's Family Day at the ballpark, as kids will get to run the bases after the game.

