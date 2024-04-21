Grizzlies Take Down Ports, 7-3

April 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-3) beat the Stockton Ports (3-10) 7-3 Sunday afternoon from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 66-24 all-time against the Ports with a 35-7 record at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno moved to 9-0 when scoring first, 8-0 donning the gray jerseys and 8-1 in road contests. The Grizzlies won their fourth straight game, the second time reaching that feat in 2024.

Fresno's lineup tallied seven runs on 12 hits, three walks and two hit-by-pitches. Aidan Longwell provided his fifth multi-hit game of the season, extending his hit streak to six games. Longwell roped a double in the sixth and stole his second base of the year. Andy Perez also lengthened his hit streak to 13 games after a single in the eighth. Jason Hinchman highlighted the offense with a two-RBI triple in the fifth. Hinchman ended his line with two hits and a pair of runs as well. Fadriel Cruz recorded two RBI, which came in back-to-back innings. EJ Andrews Jr. reached base four times, thanks to two singles and a pair of free passes. Finally, Tevin Tucker concluded his strong series with a double, single, walk, two stolen bases and three runs scored. It was the second instance in three days that Tucker notched a trio of runs.

Grizzlies' righty Jace Kaminska took a no-decision despite a fantastic outing. Kaminska hurled four innings of one-run ball, allowing just a single and homer. He fanned eight batters, a career-high, and the most by a Fresno pitcher in a single game this season. Welinton Herrera (1-1) received the triumph after a clean frame of relief. Sam Weatherly, Tyler Hoffman, Stu Flesland III and Brady Hill packaged up the win with four impressive innings of work. The six arms combined to punch out 14 batters, tied for the most strikeouts in a game this season.

The Ports mustered three runs, one in the third, sixth and ninth inning. Luke Mann blasted a solo shot to right, his first longball of 2024. A fielding error by the Grizzlies yielded Ryan Lasko for the middle run. Finally, Yeniel Laboy whacked a double to right, pushing across Darlyn Montero. Cole Conn got on base three times in the loss. Stockton starter Tom Reisinger (0-1) agonized the defeat after permitting four runs over four and one-third frames. The clubs enjoy an off-day on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (2-4, 2B, 3 R, BB, 2 SB)

- LF Jason Hinchman (2-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, 2B, RBI, R, HBP, SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Luke Mann (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- DH Cole Conn (2-3, BB)

- 2B Yeniel Laboy (1-4, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 11:05 am PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose LHP Dylan Carmouche (0-0, 3.60) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (0-0, 3.86)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 in day games.

