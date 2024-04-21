Quakes Sweep Double-Header in SB

April 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes swept a double-header on Saturday night and recorded their first road series win, taking two from the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

Rancho took game one by a final of 9-6, rallying on a couple of different occasions. Jake Gelof had three hits and three RBIs, while Jordan Thompson smashed a long go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh, putting the Quakes ahead to stay for good against Jose Fermin (0-2). Jorge Gonzalez (2-0) pitched scoreless relief to earn the win, while Noah Ruen closed out the ninth for his first save.

Game two saw Jeral Perez crush a pair of solo homers off Inland Empire starter Christian Young (1-1) on their way to a 6-2 win to complete the double-header sweep. Perez set the tone in game two, swatting the first pitch of the game over the fence to give the Quakes a lead they would never relinquish. Perez struck again in the third, giving him three home runs in the series.

Patrick Copen (1-1) allowed just one run over three innings of relief to earn the win.

Rancho (8-4) will look for five of six in the series on Sunday at 2:05pm, sending Edgardo Henriquez (0-0) to the mound, opposite lefty Francis Texido (0-1) in the finale.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on April 23 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.