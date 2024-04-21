Quakes Stay Hot, Win Again on Sunday

April 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes finished off a great week on the road, blasting the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium.

Jose Rodriguez (3-0) came out of the Rancho bullpen and dominated over 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out a career-high 11 batters, while allowing just two hits, helping Rancho to a fourth straight win overall and five of six in the series.

The Quakes broke a scoreless tie in the fourth, putting five on the board against Inland Empire starter Barrett Kent (0-3). Joe Vetrano put Rancho on the board with an RBI triple, while Carlos Diaz and Wilman Diaz also chipped in with run-scoring hits to give Rancho a 5-0 lead.

They built a 7-0 lead before the 66ers got back in it with one swing of the bat, as a grand slam by Cristian Garcia made it 7-4 in the eighth.

The Quakes got two back in the ninth to make it 9-4, before Reynaldo Yean put the 66ers down in order to finish it off.

Rancho (9-4) will take Monday off before returning to action against the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field on Tuesday night. Garrett McDaniels (0-1) is slated to pitch the opener, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00pm.

April 23 is a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans through the Quakes' website for a free Club Seat Ticket to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

