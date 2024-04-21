Boom Boom...Out Go the Lights
April 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
San Bernardino, CA - Friday's game between the Quakes and 66ers was postponed due to a complete ballpark power outage at San Manuel Stadium.
Friday's game, which was 55 minutes late getting started, due to the first of two power outages. It was then stopped in the bottom of the first inning with two runners on and the Quakes up 2-0, after scoring a pair of runs in the top half of the inning.
The game is set to resume on Saturday at 4:30pm, with the continuation of Friday's game, followed by a seven-inning contest of what would have been Saturday's regularly scheduled game.
The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on April 23 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
