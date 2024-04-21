Perry's 3-Run Blast Pushes Grizzlies Past Ports 7-2 for Series Win

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (9-3) overwhelmed the Stockton Ports (3-9) 7-2 Saturday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 65-24 all-time against the Ports with a 34-7 record at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno moved to 8-0 when scoring first, 7-0 when donning the gray jerseys and 7-1 in road contests. The Grizzlies earned a series win, their second of the 2024 campaign.

In the top of the third, Aidan Longwell pushed Fresno ahead 1-0 with a two-out RBI single to right. An inning later, the Grizzlies brought nine batters to the dish, plating five runs and extending their lead to 6-0. Darius Perry mashed a three-run clout to left field, his first homer of the season. Then, Caleb Hobson scolded a triple to the right-center gap, adding Fadriel Cruz. Finally, Hobson (home) and Longwell (second) orchestrated a double steal to round out the frame.

The Ports cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth when Nate Nankil swatted a two-run big fly to right, his second wallop of the year. In the top of the fifth, four walks yielded the final Grizzlies run with Tevin Tucker receiving the RBI credit. The Grizzlies offense drew 10 free passes Saturday, giving them 77 walks over their last 10 contests and 90 base-on-balls this season.

Besides the walks, Fresno recorded eight hits with Longwell and Cruz picking up multiple knocks. Longwell and Jake Snider each reached base three times, which included one double apiece. Andy Perez lengthened his hit streak to 12 games, the longest in the California League. Luis Mendez and Tucker combined for five walks and two runs scored.

Grizzlies' southpaw Isaiah Coupet (2-0) was awarded the triumph after five innings of two-run ball. Coupet retired the first 11 batters he faced, ending his night with four strikeouts. Collin Baumgartner and Bryson Hammer tossed four shutout frames of relief, fanning five batters. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out double-digit batters in nine of their first 12 games this season (10, 5x, 11, 2x, 13 and 14). Overall, Fresno arms have fanned 120 total batters in 2024.

Ports starter Nathan Dettmer (0-2) took the loss after three innings of work. Righty Franck De La Rosa stymied the Grizzlies for four scoreless frames, punching out a quartet of batters. Pedro Pineda provided two of the four Stockton hits. The series wraps up tomorrow afternoon at 2:09 pm PT.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Darius Perry (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, SB)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Nate Nankil (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Franck De La Rosa (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

- CF Pedro Pineda (2-4)

On Deck:

Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:09 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (1-0, 0.00) vs. Stockton RHP Tom Reisinger (0-0, 3.00)

On That Fres-Notes:

Grizzlies RHP Collin Baumgartner has appeared in five games out of the bullpen this season. Baumgartner is 1-0 with two holds and a 0.00 ERA. In seven and two-thirds shutout frames, he has allowed two hits and two walks while punching out 13.

In all eight road games this year, Fresno has led after six, seven and eight innings, giving them a 7-1 record.

