Storm Win Fifth Game of Homestand against Rawhide Presented by the Valley News

April 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







After a series of back-and-forth games, the Lake Elsinore Storm dominate to take the series 5-1.

Carson Montgomery had his second career start in Minor League baseball today and illustrated exactly why he is currently the Padres 28th ranked prospect. He would get through four innings of work, strike out six, and not allow a single run or base hit. Despite the latter fact, Manager Lukas Ray leaned on the side of caution, knowing it is still very early in the season and career of Carson Montgomery.

The Storm would take and hold the lead right away. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Ryan Wilson would walk, Dillon Head would get on in a forceout, and Jay Beshears would single to put two men on for Romeo Sanabria. He would groundout, however, he would get both runners in scoring position. Nick Vogt would cash that opportunity in with a line drive into centerfield.

Alejandro Lugo would come in as the relief pitcher directly after Montgomery. After a lead-off double in the 5th inning put Lugo in murky waters, he would effortlessly get through the rest of the inning including striking out Modeifi Marte to end the frame. Lugo would nearly match Montgomery's appearance with three innings of play without giving up a run.

The bottom of the sixth was the Storm's most successful frame of the game, however, much of their success was attributed to the failings of Rawhide pitching. They would hand out seven free passes by walk or via the hit-by-pitch to plate five total batters. Luis German and Thomas Balboni Jr. would close out the game to give the Storm their first shutout of the year.

The Storm will now be on the road for two weeks before returning to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, May 7th.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up-to-date on important issues since 2001.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.