Storm Take Series Win Over Visalia Rawhide

April 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

The Lake Elsinore Storm are defining the 2024 season with an incredible ability to respond.

In the top of the second inning, Isaiah Lowe gave up his first earned run of the season. Immediately in the bottom of that same inning, Romeo Sanabria sent a ball over the ad monster in right field to tie the game. In the top of the fourth, a Jefferson Pena single scored Visalia's second run of the game. In the bottom of that same inning, Dillon Head would hit his first home run as a member of the Lake Elsinore Storm.

The Storm would then string together strong at bats until Chase Valentine was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that gave Lake Elsinore their first lead of the day.

In the top of the fifth, Visalia would even the score once more on a Cole Roberts double. And, just like the innings before, the Storm would respond in the bottom of that same inning, retaking their lead for the last time.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th would give Xavier Ruiz an insurance run as he was looking for his second save of the season. He would give up one hit and strikeout the last batter he saw to end the game and give the Storm their first series win of the season.

