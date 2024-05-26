Offense Leads Way To Series Win Over Idaho Falls

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - Offensive production told a big part of the story all week long at Melaleuca Field in action between the Idaho Falls Chukars, and Missoula PaddleHeads. In Sunday's series finale of the 6-game series Missoula was in search of a win to claim a series victory in their first action of the regular season. The PaddleHeads offense would continue its trend with another big day with the offense tallying over 10 runs for the 5th straight game. Despite this, no lead would seem safe on this day in what turned into another wild day at the ballpark.

The PaddleHeads' attack would tally 21 hits on the day with 5 players in the order finishing with 3 hits or more. On the flipside however, the Chukars would never go away thanks in large part to 2 separate rallies that resulted in at least 6 runs or more coming in. This included the 2 biggest rallies of the game of 8 runs in the 2nd, and 6 runs in the 4th inning. Idaho Falls also had 19 hits on the day as both teams would combine for an astonishing 40 hits. For the 2nd day in a row, the victor also would tally 20 runs. Flipping the script from Saturday, Missoula would be the ones to hang on in the end by a score of 21-18. Surely many players had their hand in the win for Missoula in the huge day for the offense. But the star of the show proved to be rookie outfielder Adam Fogel.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.