Testy Series Finale Comes to a Close with a Glacier Walk-off Win

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Glacier Range Riders (4-2) left it to the last play, but JD McLaughlin put the ball in play, and it was enough to score Trevor Sheehan and defeat the Oakland Ballers (2-3) 6-5 in another great ballgame at Glacier Bank Park.

That wasn't the only clutch hit for the Range Riders on Sunday afternoon as the offense continued to come through when it was needed. First, Nick Block ripped an RBI double, then in a big third inning, Glacier strung together three straight run-scoring singles to go up 4-1. Those three singles were from Drew Sims , McLaughlin, and Mason Dinesen .

A solo shot in the sixth by the Ballers was answered by Dinesen's round-tripper in the bottom half the inning that restored a two-run lead for Glacier. However, timely hitting in the ninth evened the score, and Connor Housley forced a huge groundout from Austin Davis with the go-ahead run sitting on third as the inning ended.

Chad Castillo drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, then Sheehan came in to pinch run. Then a sac bunt from Block put Sheehan in scoring position. After Gavin Tonkel got plunked, that set the stage for McLaughlin who struck a dribbler down the third base line that he beat out for an infield hit then a misthrow let Sheehan scamper home.

The Range Riders end up stealing four straight to end the series after dropping the first two. Glacier now heads to Great Falls for their first road games of the year, before returning back home on Friday, May 31 for a 7:05 PM first pitch at Glacier Bank Park. While the team is on the road, you can listen at 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, and SAM1240.com.

