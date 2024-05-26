Hawks Tied atop Pioneer League Standings After Opening Homestand

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks won five of six games against the visiting Grand Junction Jackalopes to open the 2024 Pioneer League season.

The Hawks outscored the Jackalopes 43-22, and Boise's pitching staff held Grand Junction to a .207 batting average against.

The Hawks are tied for first place with the Northern Colorado Owlz in the first half of the Pioneer League standings. The top-two teams in each 48-game half qualify for the postseason.

Boise begins a nine-game road trip at the Billings Mustangs (4-2), Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 21

Micah Yonamine homered in the second round of knockout to give the Hawks a 6-5 win. Boise overcame a 3-0 deficit thanks in part to Yonamine's solo home run in the third.

May 22

DJ Poteet belted a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning the Hawks came back from a 4-0 deficit to win 12-5. Noah Marcelo and Troy Viola each collected three hits with Viola driving in three runs. Mike Peterson (1-0) recovered from a four-run first to get through five innings and earn victory on the mound. Evan Kowalski yielded one unearned one while earning a four-inning save.

May 23

Reed Garland (1-0) struck out 10 during seven innings of one-run ball and the Hawks opened the season 3-0 for the first time since 2014 with a 5-4 victory.

May 24

Grand Junction scored three times in the fourth and handed Boise its first loss of the season with a 4-3 decision. Kole Kaler, Yonamine and Ben Livorsi each had two hits for the Hawks.

May 25

Robbie Dudzinski (1-0) carried a shutout into the eighth inning and pitched into the ninth to lift the Hawks to a 7-1 win.

May 26

Trevor Minder drove in four runs and the Hawks routed the Jackalopes 11-3. Brayden Spears (1-0), the Opening Night starter, gave up one run in five innings to earn the win.

