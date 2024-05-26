Vibes Unveil 2024 Improvements

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Rocky Mountain Vibes are excited to announce enhancements and new options at UCHealth Park for the upcoming season starting on May 28th.

In a busy offseason the Vibes replaced over 50 stadium playing field lights to make sure the field is properly lit. The team is also wearing a new road hat, military jersey and numbered batting practice jersey. The players will ride in style with a new fleet of busses from its new busing partner, Royalty Coach Charters.

Fans will enjoy nine fireworks shows including July 3 and 4 PLUS October 25 (more details to come). All fans in attendance on Tuesday games will be able to have free samples from Jimmy John's, Tucanos Brazilian Grill, Noodles and Company and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Additionally, the Vibes will provide free hot dogs and other items through the end of the 2nd inning. Sunday's will still offer kids face painting and running the bases after the game. New in 2024 fans can receive a free general admission ticket when they donate 2 non perishable items on Sundays.

The Vibes are thrilled to partner with Tyson Foods to feature their delicious Ball Park franks, mini corn dogs, and chicken tenders in our menus this season. Other new concession items include: Pueblo-style slopper- a 1/2 pound open-faced burger smothered in pork green chile, Tostito's nacho cheese, and french fries; In-house smoked pulled pork sandwiches on a cornbread bun, and Pizza Hut by the slice! New on tap is Denver-based Tivoli brewing company- their crisp and sessionable Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer will be our Thirsty Thursday feature.

The Vibes have co-branded with Red Leg Brewing Company on their refreshing Lloronas Mexican lager, to be sold on draft and in 16 oz cans at the stadium, your local watering hole or favorite liquor store!

Lots of fun giveaways too: bucket hat, mini bats, baseball cards are some fan favorites and back in 2024. Also, remember dogs are welcome to all 48 home games!

In our team store this season you will find new items like a foam Toasty, Toasty chain, and a Toasty 3D puzzle!

"We feel that our fans will enjoy the family fun atmosphere at the ballpark this summer," said Vibes Director of Marketing Jennifer Burke.

One of the biggest surprises and promotion of the season occurs in the bottom of the 2nd inning on Opening Night. "You don't want to miss out on this exciting addition to the team," said Burke.

