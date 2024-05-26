Fitz and CK Stay Hot in Third Straight Win

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY. MT - The Glacier Range Riders (3-2) escaped with their third straight victory Friday night in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000, as they defeated the Oakland Ballers (2-3) by a scored of 3-2 at Glacier Bank Park. Both Ben Fitzgerald and Christian Kirtley hit their third home run of the season, while Jack Lynch picked up a dramatic save in the top of the ninth.

Cooper Benson was locked in as he made his first start for the Range Riders, firing five innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. He got out of numerous jams including a bases loaded situation in the second inning where he induced a flyout to John Daly in center. Montana Quigley would fire two scoreless innings followed by an empty frame from Connor Housley.

Both Fitzgerald and Kirtley have swung the bat incredibly well this season and tonight was no difference as Fitz found a solo shot in the second to build off of the cycle he had last night, before Kirtley followed that up in the third with a 412-foot bomb to right center. The other crucial run for Glacier came in the fifth, when Kirtley looped a ball down the right field line that fell just in fair territory and scored Mason Dinesen.

Lynch came on to fire the ninth, where the Ballers got two on with one out before a fielder's choice and an ensuing slide tackle of Dinesen on second allowed one run to score. Lynch locked it down with a groundout to end the game and tally the first save of the year for a Range Rider pitcher.

Glacier and Oakland finish their series on Sunday, with a 1:05 PM first pitch at Glacier Bank Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.