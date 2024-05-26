Touchdown Makes the Difference for Idaho Falls

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (2-3) and Missoula PaddleHeads (3-2) met for the penultimate game of OpeningWeek at Melaleuca Field on cool and breezy night in Eastern Idaho. It was another marathon game between the two longtime foes as this time it was the Chuks who won the Melaleuca Field Marathon by a final of 21-13.

Ryan Jares got the start for Idaho Falls and went 3 innings giving up 8 runs as his outing was interrupted by a 30 minute lightning delay.

Idaho Falls found themselves down 6-0 after the 1.5 innings but as we've learned all series 6 runs is not a safe advantage. The Chuks put up a five-spot in the bottom of the second to pull the game back within one.

Heading into the sixth Missoula held an 11-8 lead after having scored in every frame to that point in the ballgame...but chaos was about the unfold.

In the bottom of the sixth inning the Chukars scored a whopping nine runs off of just two base hits, the inning included a bases loaded groundball that resulted in 3 errors on one play and a little league grand slam for the Chukars. Idaho Falls went from 3 runs down entering the inning to then leading 17-11.

The Chuks were not done scoring though as the hometown boys scored one run in the seventh and three runs in eighth to carried a 21-12 lead going into the ninth where they gave up a lone run on the way to a 21-13 win for the Chuks.

