Chuks Return to the Win Column with Win over PaddleHeads

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Idaho Falls Chukars took down the Missoula PaddleHeads 9-3 in Missoula on Wednesday night.

Casey Minchey shined on the mound in his Chukars debut, twirling 6.0 complete innings, allowing just two earned runs, walking two batters and striking out six. The Idaho Falls Chukars signed Minchey following his release from the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Chukars' offense exploded for nine runs with contributions from top to bottom.

Jacob Jablonski led the Chukars' offense from the leadoff position with two doubles and a walk. Gabe Ramos finished the night with three RBIs on a pair of singles. Kevin Johnson racked up two hits in the game, including a two-RBI triple in the fourth inning. Brett Barrera hit his team-leading eight-home run while also crossing the plate four times in the game.

Garrett Crowley slammed the door in his ninth relief appearance for the Chukars, throwing 3.0 innings and striking out five PaddleHeads while allowing zero runs. Crowley has surrendered just seven earned runs in his 15 innings of relief this season.

Ryan Mccarthy showed off his arm behind the plate for Idaho Falls when he caught Roberto Pena trying to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning.

Idaho Falls and Missoula will tangle in the rubber match of their three-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Thursday's game can be heard live on KSPZ 980 The Sports Zone and streamed live on FloSports.

