Castillo Hits Five Home Runs as Glacier Wins KO Round

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







GREAT FALLS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (12-8) got back in the win column Wednesday as a back-and-forth affair had the score equal at 9-9 going into the knockout round, before Chad Castillo launched the most ever home runs by a Range Rider in the extra innings alternative to down the Great Falls Voyagers (4-16).

The offense started the game well enough with an RBI single by Ajay Sczepkowski making it 1-0 early, then an RBI groundout from Christian Kirtley to make it two. In the top of the third, the Range Riders struck for four thanks to a myriad of Voyager errors and mistakes. Two runs directly scored on errors, while Ben Fitzgerald and Freddy Guilamo each had RBI singles. In the fourth, it was Mason Dinesen bringing across Gavin Tonkel, then Dinesen found a way to score on a dropped third strikeout.

With the Range Riders up by four, that's when the Voyagers fought back. They scored five unanswered, including a bases loaded walk in the eighth inning to take their first lead of the evening. Clutch pitching by Tyler Clayton (in his professional debut) and Jerry Huntzinger minimized the damage. In the ninth, Castillo got aboard to lead off the inning before being pinch ran for by JD McLaughlin. After McLaughlin stole second and Andy Atwood moved him to third on a groundout, a pitch got away from the Great Falls catch for McLaughlin to score the tying run and force the game to be sent to the PBL's overtime alternative.

With the wind blowing to right field, the lefty in Castillo was sent up and he was able to rip five home runs, enough to break the previous Glacier KO round record of four set by former Range Rider Livington Morris. Speaking of, Morris was the man sent up for Great Falls to have his own hand at hitting as many home runs as possible, but the power hitter could only hit one home run before five outs eclipsed him and the Range Riders won.

The Range Riders will play one more game at Voyagers Stadium, Thursday night at 7 PM, before returning home for a battle with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night with a 7:05 PM first pitch. While the team is on the road, you can listen at 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, and SAM1240.com.

